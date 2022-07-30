Saints camp takeaways: Jameis Winston and Chris Olave bring the fireworks

Day 4 of New Orleans Saints training camp provided the biggest highlights of the week thus far. The team will now take the day off tomorrow before returning on Monday. They will be in pads as they kick off the next portion of the camp schedule. A welcome sight for offensive and defensive lineman in particular.

Today’s practice may not have had pads, but still provided a new element: the fans. In the team’s first open practice, the Saints brought some explosive moments for everyone to take in. Here are our observations from day 4 of Saints camp.

Biggest Story: Up and down day for QB Jameis Winston

CJGJ jumps on this Jameis pass in 7-on-7. Bradley Roby follows with a pick on the very next play pic.twitter.com/aLZaQOX6yn — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) July 30, 2022

Winston had a shaky start to practice today throwing two straight interceptions. The first would have been a pick-six to C.J. Gardner-Johnson who aptly jumped a route in the short area. The second was another nice read by cornerback Bradley Roby over the middle, taking away a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.

However, Winston did not let that be the definition of his day. He would respond with two nice completions to tight end Adam Trautman and went back to Olave. He’d go back to Olave again in the next team period putting up the play of the day.

Play of the day: Winston and Olave connect for a 60-yard touchdown

Deep ball from Saints’ Jameis Winston to Chris Olave in 11-on-11 — and check out the way Olave called it when he saw the free space in front of him. pic.twitter.com/8K9Qlhlvt1 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) July 30, 2022

Olave is expected to be a big-time deep threat in this New Orleans offense and Saints fans in attendance got their first glimpse at exactly that on Saturday. Winston dropped back and within the first second or so of the snap, Olave’s hand shot up. When cornerback Marshon Lattimore sat down on the route an a safety did not rotate over to pick up the speedy receiver, the anticipation was palpable.

This tandem made up the majority of our three players to watch for camp day 4 for exactly this reason. Winston has focused in the short area for most of camp, but he was not about to pass this up. Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that this was a busted coverage by the defense, but highlighted the dichotomy of that evaluation.

“Really on Sunday, if you want to know the truth,” Allen explained. “It’s a game of mistakes. And the team that makes the fewest of them and the team that capitalize the most of them is the team that generally wins the game.” Allen would also go on to praise Winston for bouncing back after the rough start.

Trending up: TE Adam Trautman

The third-year tight end had a really solid day today. For the second day in a row, he’s stood out but honestly he’s had a good showing all camp thus far. He made a leaping reception heading to the left sideline from Jameis Winston and another nice contested catch on the opposite side later in team drills.

Trautman is showing his ability to make contested catches in particular, something the Saints would love to see more of from him. The Dayton Flyer reeled in 8 of his 15 contested targets in 2021. He looks ready to up that percentage this year.

Nothing to worry about: WR Michael Thomas gets a day off

Thomas is continuing his process to get back to full participation during Saints camp. Today, he was with the team for walk-throughs but left afterwards. Allen clarified that it was a planned day off for the all-pro receiver. They plan to have him back out on the field on Monday.

Monday, pads go on for the players. With that in mind, don’t expect Thomas to take a big leap into getting involved in team drills just yet. Seems likely the team would rather him included without contact first before throwing him in the deep end. Although, Thomas is the ultimate competitor. Sure he wouldn’t mind getting out there with his pads on.

Attendance: Juwan Johnson back for sidework

Players not spotted during today’s practice:

S Tyrann Mathieu (excused)

WR/RS Rashid Shaheed (NFI)

DB Bryce Thompson

TE Taysom Hill

Players doing work off to the side:

TE Juwan Johnson

LB Pete Werner

DL Marcus Davenport (PUP)

Players that returned:

OL Sage Doxtater

DL Tanoh Kpassagnon

It was great to see Werner, Davenport, and Johnson off on the side getting some work in during today’s practice. Johnson has missed that last two days, so good progress to note there. Hill sustained a rib injury during Thursday’s practice. Allen said on Friday that he would be out “for a bit” looks like that continued today.

Both Doxtater and Kpassagnon were back out on the field today. This was Kpassagnon’s first day of camp after missing the three opening practices. As mentioned above, Thomas participated in walk-throughs but had a planned day off. Allen says he’ll be back on Monday. The head coach was also asked about a timeline for the return of Mathieu, for his he had no update.

