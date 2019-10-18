Saints DE Cam Jordan really wants to hit Chase Daniel, but swears it's out of love

All signs this week have pointed to Mitch Trubisky returning for the Bears' Week 7 matchup against New Orleans, which should be exciting news for Chicago fans (right?).

Cam Jordan and the Saints defense, for their part, won't be happy to see Mitch under center, but maaaaybe not for the reason you'd think. In an appearance on NFL Total Access this afternoon, Jordan was asked by Lindsay Rhodes what the difference between facing Trubisky and backup QB Chase Daniel is for New Orleans, and he laid out a pretty compelling case for preferring Daniel:

Bears aren't saying if it'll be Trubisky or Daniel for them at QB Sun.



Saints DE @camjordan94 hopes it's @ChaseDaniel. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4FQfPypAmf



— Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) October 18, 2019

"I've been meaning to hit Chase ever since I got to the league," Jordan said. "I've already hit Mitch."

Jordan was quick to clarify that he "love[s] Chase" from his days sharing a locker room with him in New Orleans early in each of their careers. Daniel backed up Drew Brees from 2010-2012, overlapping with Jordan's rookie and sophomore seasons (2011-2012).

"He brought so much juice to our locker room when he was here," Jordan continued. "I can't wait for a chance to hit him. That's how I show love to my friends."

Whether it's Trubisky or Daniel leading the Bears' huddles on Sunday, though, the Saints defense will prove a formidable matchup, and Jordan is a big reason why. The four-time Pro Bowler has already racked up five sacks (tied for eighth in the NFL) and nine quarterback hits six games into the season.

Optimistically, the hope is Jordan never gets the chance to set his sights on any Bears quarterback this Sunday. Unrealistic? Definitely. But one can dream.

