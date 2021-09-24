Saints' Cam Jordan has interesting answer to question about Bill Belichick

Cam Jordan has interesting answer to question about Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan raised a few eyebrows Thursday with a response to a question he was asked regarding New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Here's the exchange, transcribed by Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal:

Saints DE Cam Jordan on Bill Belichick



👀 pic.twitter.com/6WuCGRLI4b — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 24, 2021

Wait, what?

Jordan wasn't very specific. He didn't name any Patriots scandals. Just a vague line at the end of his answer. Of course, it's possible Jordan was giving Belichick a legit compliment. Probably not, though. It sounds like he's throwing some shade Belichick's way. Let's also not forget the Saints' history when it comes to scandals.

The Saints will soon travel to New England for Sunday afternoon's Week 3 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Both teams are 1-1 through two weeks.

The Patriots haven't lost to the Saints since 2009 and they've won five of the last six meetings overall.