Saints' Cam Jordan gives Bucs' Tom Brady bulletin board material

Saints DE gives Tom Brady plenty of bulletin board material originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Somehow, Tom Brady's opponents still haven't figured out that it isn't a good idea to give the six-time Super Bowl champion extra motivation.

Before last week's wild-card game, it was Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young giving Brady bulletin board material with his "I want Tom!" remarks. This time, a couple of clips of New Orleans Saints veteran DE Cameron Jordan are sure to fire up the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady tossed two interceptions in a 34-23 loss to the Saints in his Bucs debut. After Janoris Jenkins' pick, Jordan said of the 43-year-old QB, "He's a week away from a little arthritis, baby."

.@Camjordan94 couldn't help but tease Brady after a couple week 1 interceptions 😅@Saints pic.twitter.com/LtT39j2Mxa — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 14, 2021

That was way back in Week 1, but Jordan proceeded to give Brady even more material heading into their NFC Divisional Round matchup. In an interview with NFL Network's Steve Smith this week, Jordan immediately shut down the idea of Brady being the greatest quarterback of all time.

“When you say GOAT, like one of the GOATs,” Jordan said. “He's probably No. 2 on the list behind the quarterback who has 80,000 passing yards [Drew Brees]. There’s probably another quarterback right there. He’s not. Man, neutralize Tom Brady? You don’t have to really worry about him escaping the pocket, at this point, [like] a lot of other quarterbacks do in this league.”

Story continues

It isn't the first time Jordan has made these comments. The six-time Pro Bowler said essentially the same thing after beating Brady's Bucs 38-3 in Week 9.

Sure, it can be perceived as a player simply choosing his quarterback over another, but it's motivational material for Brady no matter how you slice it. We'll see if it comes back to haunt Jordan and the Saints on Sunday.

Kickoff for Buccaneers-Saints is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.