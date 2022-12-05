Saints call up WR Kirk Merritt, TE Lucas Krull in a series of last-minute roster moves

Kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is just hours away, prompting a series of last-minute roster moves as the Saints bring all hands on deck. Here’s what you need to know about each transaction:

CB Isaac Yiadom signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Yiadom filled in capably on special teams the last few weeks and looks to have made a strong impression in that role covering punts and kickoffs, though it’s unlikely he’ll see many snaps on defense just yet. Look for him to continue helping out in the game’s third phase with All-Pro ace J.T. Gray inactive with an injury.

WR Kirk Merritt elevated from the practice squad

Merritt will dress for a game the first time this season, and he’ll revert to the Saints practice squad after this matchup. He cross-trained at running back and played a lot of snaps on special teams over the summer to help his case, so it remains to be seen what all the Saints will be asking him to do on Monday night.

TE Lucas Krull elevated from the practice squad

Krull is up, too, making his NFL debut against the Bucs. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie out of Pitt and has bided his time on the practice squad. The Saints are without Juwan Johnson due to an injury, leaving Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill as their only other available tight ends. Hopefully the rookie can make a splash.

WR Kevin White waived from the 53-man roster

White has seen a decreased role on offense with first-year pro Rashid Shaheed chipping into his snaps over the last few games, and the Saints have other players to try out on special teams, so he’s been pushed off of the roster. We’ll see if White returns to the practice squad upon clearing waivers.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire