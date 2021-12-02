Saints call up reinforcements from their practice squad in last-minute roster moves

Some help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints ahead of their Thursday night kickoff with the Dallas Cowboys. Five players were brought up from their practice squad while another was sent to injured reserve to make room. Here’s what you need to know about each of these last-minute transactions:

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon designated to injured reserve

Kpassagnon already missed two games with an ankle injury, and now the Saints are giving him at least three more weeks to continue recovering from it. He was an impactful addition to the defensive line rotation and will be missed — and that’s not even considering the other losses the Saints have taken up front, with Payton Turner and Malcolm Roach also on injured reserve right now.

OG Caleb Benenoch signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Benenoch has some starting experience at guard in the NFL, so it makes sense to bring him up considering all the absences the Saints have along the offensive line. They’re down both starting tackles with Calvin Throckmorton, a backup with solid play at all five line spots on his resume, starting at left guard. If another tackle goes down Throckmorton likely takes his spot with Will Clapp filling in at the open guard spot — and Benenoch the next man up in case of an emergency. Unless the Saints are throwing us a curve ball and plan to start Benenoch outright.

DT Albert Huggins signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Kpassagnon had played some snaps lined up inside at defensive tackle, and the Saints will have to move players around with such a depleted depth chart. Expect Huggins to get into the mix along with David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Christian Ringo, and Josiah Bronson, though the Saints may bench someone if they need the open roster spot somewhere else.

FB Adam Prentice signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Veteran fullback Alex Armah Jr. was recently waived, so it’s the Prentice show. What’s interesting is that he had another game of eligibility left to be called up before signing to the 53-man roster but the Saints elected to go ahead and promote him anyway. That makes sense with no other fullback available — this way, he’s protected from poaching by another team.

Story continues

LB Chase Hansen elevated from the practice squad for Week 13

As expected, the Saints called up Hansen this week to help shoulder the load on special teams with Kaden Elliss out managing a hamstring injury. Hansen made the team for his efforts in the kicking game early this season and should help out in that area even with Andrew Dowell returning to play this week from a concussion.

OG Forrest Lamp elevated from the practice squad for Week 13

Hey, this might be interesting. Lamp started a full season for the Los Angeles Chargers not too long ago and could get on the field for New Orleans on Thursday night, but he’s probably more of a reserve in case more injuries strike. Lamp can be elevated for another game this season unless the Saints choose to sign him to the 53-man roster like other players on this list.

1

1