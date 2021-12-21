Saints call for fans to black out the Superdome in Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Let's 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗢𝗨𝗧 the Dome Monday night vs the Dolphins ◼️ Join the squad in wearing all black for Monday Night Football ▶ https://t.co/jwCIeUTZcW pic.twitter.com/Nr1UQWJfMB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 21, 2021

Here’s some big news if you’ve made plans to attend Monday night’s New Orleans Saints game with the Miami Dolphins: the team announced Tuesday that they want a blackout in Week 16, with players wearing black jerseys and black pants. Matching black flags will be distributed to the first 50,000 fans to enter the Caesars Superdome, too.

It’s part of a larger effort to energize the fanbase and bring back the vaunted homefield advantage New Orleans enjoyed in seasons past. The Saints have only won a single game in New Orleans this season, in Week 8’s big victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re otherwise 0-4 at the Superdome in 2021, not including their nominal home win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 that was relocated due to Hurricane Ida.

We’ll see if it this makes a difference. If you’ll be in that number, be sure to dress all in black and be ready to get loud on Monday night.

