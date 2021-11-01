For the better part of a decade, Saints coach Sean Payton had to deal with defending quarterback Cam Newton. Now, with quarterback Jameis Winston suffering a knee injury that apparently has resulted in a season-ending torn ACL, will Payton give Newton a call?

With Winston done for the year, one of the key prerequisites to Newton getting an opportunity has been met. He won’t be a No. 2 option; the far better fit for Newton will be as a replacement for an injured starter.

Obviously, however, the Saints would have to want Newton instead of the proverbial (or actual) next man up.

The Saints have Taysom Hill, who has missed multiple games with a concussion. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Hill is expected to return to action next weekend, against the Falcons. They also have Trevor Siemian, who played well enough to beat Tom Brady today (I wonder if Brady shook his hand after the game) and Ian Book.

Ultimately, we’ll find out what Payton thinks of Newton, based on whether Payton does or doesn’t pursue Newton. And Payton surely has some thoughts about Newton, given that he spent 2011 through 2019 with one of the Saints’ division rivals.

Will Saints call Cam Newton? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk