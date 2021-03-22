Saints call Boston College LB prospect Isaiah McDuffie for virtual interview

John Sigler
1 min read
The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports that a linebacker prospect has gotten on the New Orleans Saints’ radar: Isaiah McDuffie, out of Boston College. He’s been a standout on special teams throughout his college career, having started on the kicking units as a true freshman before earning starter’s minutes with the Eagles defense. He ultimately appeared in 31 games, missing most of his 2019 junior season with a knee injury before bouncing back to lead Boston College in tackles (107) as a senior.

And he makes sense for the Saints as a late-round prospect. They need to reload on special teams after losing ace gunner Justin Hardee to the New York Jets, and heavy contributors Craig Robertson and Alex Anzalone each remain unsigned free agents. McDuffie probably wouldn’t figure into the starting competition at middle linebacker, but you never know. The Saints don’t have many great options there.

Limited by his size (6-foot-1 and 224 pounds) and adequate-but-unspectacular movement skills, he could be a hotly contested undrafted rookie if he doesn’t hear his name called during the 2021 NFL draft. Melo reported a list of a dozen teams that have interviewed McDuffie virtually, and the draft is still more than a month away. So remember his name once the Saints get on the clock during the event’s third day.

