Saints call up 3 wide receivers from their practice squad for Week 6 vs. Bengals

Injuries have hit the New Orleans Saints hard at wide receiver, but some other position groups aren’t faring well either. It prompted the Saints to call up multiple wide receivers from their practice squad for Week 6’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kevin White and Rashid Shaheed. Here are all of the last-minute roster moves you need to know about:

WR Deonte Harty designated to injured reserve

Harty went down last week with what’s been reported to be a severe turf toe injury, which could require surgery and end his season. It’s a really tough break for a young player in a contract year, even if Harty had experienced some struggles early in 2022.

QB Jake Luton waived from the 53-man roster

Luton was signed to fill in for Jameis Winston while he was sidelined with an injury. Even though Andy Dalton is expected to start on Sunday, this suggests Winston will be active (but maybe not expected to play, barring an emergency). Luton’s roster spot became a luxury the team couldn’t afford with injuries piling up at other positions.

WR Rashid Shaheed signed to the 53-man roster

An undrafted free agent out of Weber State, Shaheed didn’t get many opportunities to show what he could do over the summer while finishing up recovery from an ACL injury. Now he’s healthy and will get some chances to help in the return game on special teams.

WR Keith Kirkwood signed to the 53-man roster

Kirkwood was elevated last week, but with so many injuries at the position (Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have been ruled out, Deonte Harty is on injured reserve, and Chris Olave is questionable to play) it makes sense to bring him up to the active roster in case he’s needed. The Saints wide receivers depth chart is now:

Michael Thomas (out with injury)

Jarvis Landry (out with injury)

Chris Olave (questionable with injury)

Marquez Callaway

Tre’Quan Smith

Rasheed Shaheed

Keith Kirkwood

WR Kevin White elevated from the practice squad

White’s inconsistent play on offense is well-documented, but he’s an asset on special teams covering punts and kickoffs, which is something the Saints have struggled with. Maybe he can help clean up those mistakes. He’ll revert to the practice squad after this game.

CB Chris Harris Jr. elevated from the practice squad

Harris was elevated last week, too, and ended up playing often after Marshon Lattimore left the game with an injury in the second half. His services could be required again, though the return of starting free safety Marcus Maye (questionable with an injury) could help settle some concerns with the Saints secondary. The corners available for this game include Paulson Adebo (also questionable due to injury), Bradley Roby, and Harris.

RB Jake Funk signed to the practice squad

Funk is a young backup formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, but his arrival does help reinforce a depth chart that’s been in flux the last few weeks. He isn’t eligible to play in Sunday’s game with the Bengals, but neither is veteran running back Jordan Howard, who also signed with the practice squad this week.

