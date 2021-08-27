The Saints said on Thursday that they were monitoring Tropical Storm Ida’s path through the Gulf of Mexico and would adjust plans for Saturday night’s preseason game against the Cardinals if conditions warranted it.

On Friday, the team announced that they are moving the start of the game up seven hours because of the storm, which is projected to be a hurricane by the time it makes landfall. The game was set to get underway at 7 p.m. CT, but will now get going at noon instead.

The Saints said the decision was made after consusting with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.

Landfall is expected on Sunday, so the change should allow the Cardinals time to get back to Arizona and those in New Orleans to hunker down before Ida hits with full force.

Saints bump kickoff of Saturday’s game up seven hours due to storm originally appeared on Pro Football Talk