Saints and Buccaneers competing for an early lead in the NFC South

The stakes in Week 4’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers just crept a little higher. With the Atlanta Falcons having been beaten soundly by the Jacksonville Jaguars in England, the winner of this game will emerge on top of the NFC South, at least going into Week 5.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are both 2-1. The Falcons are 2-2, and the Carolina Panthers are in the basement at 0-3. It’s a long season, but this is a big opportunity for the Saints to back up all of the offseason hype and start to pull away from their opponents around the division.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers have surprised a lot of people so far and they could take a game from the Saints on Sunday. Baker Mayfield has done enough to win games while their still-talented defense took care of business. With the Saints offensive line struggling to keep an already-injured Derek Carr clean, Week 4’s game is looking like a serious challenge.

