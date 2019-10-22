Saints bringing Captain Munnerlyn in for a vist

The Saints continue to kick the tires on veteran cornerbacks, with the latest a guy they’re familiar with.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints are bringing former Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn in for a visit.

Munnerlyn was in camp with the Bills this summer.

The Saints are running short at cornerback at the moment, after Eli Apple (knee) was injured late in last week’s win over the Bears, and Patrick Robison (hamstring) also left the game. With P.J. Williams suspended another week, they need some short-term cover.