The Saints are correcting a previous mistake.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints are close to a deal to sign safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The former Saints first-rounder was just released by the Eagles, and gives the Saints a chance to fix a long-standing issue.

They drafted him in the first round in 2009, but left in free agency in 2014. The Saints let him go so they could sign Jairus Byrd to a six-year, $56 million contract, which didn’t turn out to be a wise move.

Since then, Saints coach Sean Payton has expressed regret about not hanging onto Jenkins, and had a chance to trade for him. The Eagles offered Jenkins back in a proposed deal for wide receiver Brandin Cooks in 2017, before Cooks was sent to the Patriots.

Bringing the 32-year-old Jenkins back should help lend some stability to their secondary, and with Tom Brady about to move into their neighborhood, that can only help.

Saints bringing back Malcolm Jenkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk