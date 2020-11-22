Saints bring up several players from their practice squad vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints completed a series of roster moves before their Week 11 kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons, including two call-ups from their practice squad after still-developing injury situations gained clarity. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s new additions:

#45 TE Garrett Griffin

Griffin was already called up for two game-week spots earlier this season (against the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers), so signing him to the active roster was the only way the Saints could get him into this game. Originally signed back in 2016 out of the Air Force Academy, Griffin has primarily been used as a blocker by the Saints this season -- per Pro Football Focus, 31 of his 40 snaps on offense have come as a run blocker, with 5 snaps in pass protection and 4 routes run downfield. His arrival follows the loss of co-starter Josh Hill, who exited last week's game with a concussion and was unable to return to practice. Saints coach Sean Payton has talked before about how important Hill is to the offense as a blocker, and he's quietly one of the longest-tenured members of the team (he has 112 game appearances for the Saints, trailing only Drew Brees, Thomas Morstead, and Cameron Jordan among active players). Griffin can help mitigate his loss on running downs, but expect more passing opportunities for rookie draft pick Adam Trautman and run-after-catch looks to co-starter Jared Cook.

#95 DT Ryan Glasgow

Additionally, the Saints promoted Glasgow to the game-week roster as a standard elevation. It remains to be seen how Glasgow (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) gets into the lineup, though a recent calf injury to starting nose tackle Malcom Brown could limit his reps on top of the rotation. To his credit, Brown participated fully in Friday's final practice session of the week. Glasgow can play that role if needed, though Brown is only on the field for about 44% of the team's defensive snaps each week. What's interesting is that Glasgow was just signed to the practice squad on Nov. 17, giving him three practice sessions to pick up the playbook and show the coaches what he can do. Evidently it was enough for the former Bengals draft pick to get the call over teammates like defensive tackle Christian Ringo who had been around a little longer.

## QB Trevor Siemian

It was reported Friday that the Saints planned to sign Siemian from the Tennessee Titans practice squad after placing Drew Brees on the injured reserve list, giving them three quarterbacks to work with in practice and a last-resort should Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston both become unavailable. However, Siemian will not be available for this game while he continues to go through COVID-19 testing protocols after changing teams. Fortunately, the NFL granted the Saints a one-week roster exemption to give him time to prepare while still away from the team. New Orleans has received similar exemptions this year for new additions like linebacker Kwon Alexander, so they know how the process works and what comes next. Fans will just have to wait another week to see Siemian on the sidelines.