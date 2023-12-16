Saints bring up reinforcements on offense for Week 15 vs. Giants

Some help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints offense. The Saints brought up reinforcements for Week 15’s game with the New York Giants, elevating right tackle Cameron Erving and wide receiver Marquez Callaway from the practice squad.

And they could both be active on Sunday. The Saints listed starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and their leading wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) as questionable for this matchup due to injuries, and it’s possible both of them could be sidelined. Ramczyk was limited at practice throughout the week and Olave didn’t participate at all.

Erving started in relief of Ramczyk once already this season, during the Saints’ prime-time loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he’s ready to go again if needed. Callaway’s status is less certain. He’s been brought up from the practice squad twice already in the wake of a knee injury for Michael Thomas, so he may or may not have much to do with Olave’s situation. At any rate, we won’t get clarification on Olave or Ramczyk until the inactive report comes out 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff. Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire