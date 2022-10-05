Saints bring back WR Kevin White among new wave of roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves and further tweaks to the practice squad on Wednesday after cycling through a couple of transactions on Tuesday, including the return of wide receiver Kevin White to their practice squad. Here’s what you need to know:

WR Kevin White signed to the practice squad

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

White, 30, spent the offseason with the Saints and made a serious push in preseason for his efforts on special teams. With cornerback Alontae Taylor still out with an injury and his backup DaMarcus Fields waived after a fake punt debacle last week, they need someone else to fill in on punts and kickoffs while Marquez Callaway, the usual player in that role, focuses on filling in for Michael Thomas at receiver. It makes sense for White to try it out given the Saints’ issues on special teams and various resource allotments.

FB/TE J.P. Holtz signed to the 53-man roster

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Holtz, 29, has helped out in a couple of different areas (also seeing snaps on special teams) this year, and with fullback Adam Prentice bumped down to the practice squad he gets an opportunity to suit up on Sunday while earning a higher salary.

DB Bryce Thompson signed to the practice squad

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Thompson, 22, has hung around with the Saints for a few years now while cross-training at both corner and safety, having signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee. Injuries have tripped him up but he’s a good candidate to stash on the practice squad and see if he can find better health.

DT Malcolm Roach designated to return from injured reserve

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Roach was knocked out of the final Saints preseason game with an ankle injury that required surgery, but he’s since recovered and now has a 21-day window in which to join the team for practice. If he’s able to participate fully, he’ll be activated and signed to the 53-man roster in the next week or three.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire