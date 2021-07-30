Saints bring back Tommylee Lewis

A familiar face is back with the Saints.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced at his Friday press conference that the team has signed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis. Lewis was in for a visit earlier this week that was likely about checking his health because Lewis is well known in the organization.

Lewis signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and remained with the club through the 2018 season. He was out of the league in 2019 after signing with and being cut by the Lions, but returned to the Saints last year.

Lewis caught 21 passes in those stints, but he’s best known for a pass he didn’t catch in the fourth quarter of the NFC title game against the Rams after the 2018 season. Lewis’ catch attempt was broken up by cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman on a play that should have been flagged for defensive pass interference and the Saints went on to lose in overtime.

He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Saints and that role could be his ticket to the 53-man roster with Deonte Harris facing a possible suspension for a DUI arrest.

