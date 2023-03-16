Saints bring back special teams standout LB Ty Summers on one-year deal

Looks like the Saints are bringing back linebacker Ty Summers, per his Instagram account. They signed him off the Jaguars practice squad in Dec. 2022. pic.twitter.com/4X87u2CzcP — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 16, 2023

The New Orleans Saints made a couple of splashy moves in free agency on Wednesday, so it makes sense that they’d close out a hard day’s work by re-signing one of their own. The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell confirmed that the Saints are bringing back linebacker Ty Summers on a one-year deal, which he initially announced from his official Instagram account.

Summers was signed by the Saints off of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in Dec. 2022 and quickly earned a role on the New Orleans special teams units. He played 55 snaps in the kicking game through the final three weeks of their season, getting on the field with five of the six special teams units — everything but the field goal kicking squad. He covered kick returns and kickoffs as well as punt returns and, and worked his way onto the field goal block team.

That’s impressive. They say the more you can do in the NFL, the longer your career may last. Summers is certainly willing to put in the work to prove that theory. He’s a former seventh round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of TCU, with rare athleticism (he posted a 9.71 Relative Athletic Score after timing the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at 241 pounds, also completing the three-cone drill in 7 seconds flat and hitting key numbers in the broad and vertical jumps). If the Saints can coach him up, maybe he can help fill in for the departed Kaden Elliss later down the line. Elliss himself spent years on special teams before the Saints gave him a shot with the starting defense. Good luck, Summers.

More!

Saints reunite college teammates Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill Saints agree to terms on a 3-year contract with former Lions RB Jamaal Williams Ezekiel Elliott is one free agent the Saints should try to avoid

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire