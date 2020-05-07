Saints bring back receiver Austin Carr

The Saints brought back a familiar face for some receiver depth.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints re-signed wide receiver Austin Carr.

Carr finished last year on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and has spent the previous three seasons with the Saints. He caught nine passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

He wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent by the team earlier this offseason, but they clearly saw fit to bring him back to see if he can develop.

