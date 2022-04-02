Saints bring back P.J. Williams

Veteran safety P.J. Williams will remain in New Orleans.

Williams and the Saints have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 28-year-old Williams was drafted by the Saints in the third round in 2015 and has spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans. This is the fourth consecutive year he has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the team.

Last year Williams played in 16 games with five starts.

