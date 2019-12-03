Saints bring back Manti Te’o

The Saints are bringing back linebacker Manti Te'o, Rob DeMello of Fox 8 NOLA reports.

The Saints have injury issues at the position, so Te’o’s return makes sense.

Te’o has remained on the free agent market all season. He played for the Saints the past two seasons, starting 13 games and making 80 tackles and four pass breakups, so he knows Dennis Allen’s scheme.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Chargers after they made him a second-round choice.