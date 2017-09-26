Saints bring back John Kuhn, Kendall Langford

John Kuhn flew to London with the Saints after Sunday’s victory over the Panthers, which provided a pretty big hint about a roster move the team would be making this week.

They made it on Monday. The NFL’s transaction report brought word that Kuhn is back on the 53-man roster after being dropped by the team last week. It’s the second time the Saints have cut and re-signed Kuhn this month and it’s a dance they’re also doing with defensive lineman Kendall Langford.

Langford also re-signed with the team after being cut loose last week in roster shuffling ahead of this week’s game against the Dolphins in the U.K.

Tackle Bryce Harris, who has also been on the roster carousel for New Orleans, was released and defensive back Arthur Maulet was waived to make room. The Saints will have to make another roster move if they want to add wide receiver Willie Snead to the active roster this week as his three-game suspension came to an end after the win over the Panthers.