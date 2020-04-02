Saints bring back cornerback P.J. Williams

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Saints brought back some more secondary depth Thursday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Saints have agreed to a new one-year deal with cornerback P.J. Williams.

He’ll make a guaranteed $2 million.

He was on the receiving end of a non-pass interference in the playoffs, as Kyle Rudolph him away before catching a touchdown.

Williams, their third-round pick in 2015, has started 23 games for them the last four years. He missed his rookie year with a torn hamstring.

The Saints made a big play to bring safety Malcolm Jenkins back, and Williams is a versatile defensive back who can also play inside, adding depth to a solid group.

Saints bring back cornerback P.J. Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next