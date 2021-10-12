The Saints cut defensive tackle Christian Ringo ahead of Sunday’s win over Washington so they could sign wide receiver Kenny Stills to the active roster.

Ringo wasn’t away from the team for long, though. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the Saints have re-signed Ringo on Tuesday.

Ringo started the first four games of the year for New Orleans. He had five tackles and a quarterback hit while playing 98 snaps in those appearances.

The Saints are also bringing in kicker Brian Johnson. Cody Parkey injured his groin during preagame warmups on Sunday and will be placed on injured reserve in New Orleans

Saints bring back Christian Ringo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk