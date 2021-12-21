Saints bring in 4 free agent linemen for tryouts

The New Orleans Saints auditioned four free agents for tryouts on Monday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, all of them linemen — two on offense and two on defense. It makes sense to restock the trenches given the injuries and losses New Orleans has sustained, having recently lost backup defensive tackle Josiah Bronson on waivers with starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk missing multiple weeks with injuries.

While none of them have been signed just yet, here’s what you need to know about the four tryout players:

OT Kyle Murphy

Murphy, 28, signed with the Saints back in May after trying out during rookie minicamps. He hung around through training camp but suffered an injury in their first preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens, and was released with an injury designation a few weeks later. He’s now healthy and could help out as an experienced right tackle. With Ramczyk and Armstead out of action, the normal backup James Hurst has flipped to left tackle and required the Saints to call up Jordan Mills from their practice squad.

OT Garrett McGhin

McGhin, 26, has spent a couple years bouncing around the NFL with stops on the Buffalo Bills (twice), Carolina Panthers, and most recently the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him during roster cuts in August. He’s been listed as a tackle since turning pro, but McGhin’s college experience at East Carolina was primarily lining up at guard (and a few games at center) until his senior year, when he moved to right tackle.

DT Olive Sagapolu

Sagapolu, 24, was one of New Orleans’ pre-draft visits back in 2019, so he’s been on their radar for a while. He’s since spent time with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons but has yet to get into an NFL game. He has great size at 6-foot-2 and 342 pounds but middling athleticism by pro standards, so he might be a long shot to catch on with the Saints.

DT Braxton Hoyett

Hoyett, 25, signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2019 and has since gone on to join the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at different points in his pro career. He’s only seen two snaps in the NFL and has marginal athleticism by pro standards.

