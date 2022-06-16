Saints to break out new helmet in 2022

Associated Press

The Chicago Bears can’t get defensive end Robert Quinn to come to practice at Halas Hall and can’t get their passing duo of quarterback Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney to leave. The Bears opened a three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday without their top pass rusher present even after coach Matt Eberflus had expressed the opinion Quinn would show up for the required practices. Now, Eberflus has turned the matter over to GM Ryan Poles.