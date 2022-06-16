Saints to break out new helmet in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New Orleans Saints made a fashion statement on Thursday.

The NFC South team revealed it will wear a black helmet for a game or games in the 2022 season.

Pretty sharp look.

Recommended Stories