Saints to break out new helmet in 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The New Orleans Saints made a fashion statement on Thursday.
The NFC South team revealed it will wear a black helmet for a game or games in the 2022 season.
Pretty sharp look.
New Helmet Drop…. 🔥
The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.
The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022