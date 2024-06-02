Saints bounce back with 8-1 win against Rochester Red Wings, finishing winning road trip

The St. Paul Saints went into Sunday’s game against the Rochester Red Wings, the finale of a 13-game road trip, having lost three games in a row.

What started as a good trip to New York in Buffalo was winding down in disappointing fashion.

But Matt Wallner and the Saints have kept swinging and bounced back with an 8-1 win on Sunday against the Red Wings to finish out a winning trip, going 7-6 on the road against two of the top teams in the International League.

Randy Dobnak (4-4) pitched six strong innings, giving up one run on three hits. Wallner homered for the second straight game, hitting his ninth home run of the season, and the Saints can enjoy the return flight home.

Dobnak walked five batters but avoided damage. Nick Wittgren, Ryan Jensen and Kody Funderburk each pitched an inning of relief, while striking out four batters total and only allowing one combined hit. Rochester scored its lone run in the first inning off Dobnak, who settled in from there.

Tony Kemp had three hits and scored two runs as St. Paul’s leadoff hitter. Wallner, Yunior Severino, Alex Isola and Diego Castillo each had two hits. Isola had a two-run double and Castillo added an two-run single in the fourth for the Saints. Severino had an RBI single in the fifth before Wallner went to work.

Wallner hit a two-run homer in the seventh and an RBI single in the eight.

Royce Lewis, possibly nearing the end of his rehab assignment from the Twins, was 1 for 4 with a walk while playing third base.

Related Articles