Saints blast Colts 34-7 as Drew Brees sets multiple passing records

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints put on a show Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees set single game and career passing records with a stellar performance against the Colts. Brees completed 29-of-30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns as the Saints cruised to a 34-7 victory to keep them stride-for-stride with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers for top seeding consideration in the NFC entering the playoffs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 29-of-30 performance by Brees surpassed the 28-of-29 performance by Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers in a 45-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last November for the best completion percentage performance in a single game in league history.

Brees’ third touchdown pass of the night, a 5-yard score to tight end Josh Hill, also allowed Brees to surpass Peyton Manning’s record for the most touchdown passes thrown in a career in NFL history. Brees now has 541 passing touchdowns for his career. Manning had 539 touchdowns with Tom Brady at 538 and still in chase of Brees for the most ever.

Brees’ touchdowns came to four different receivers on Monday night as Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Hill and Taysom Hill all caught scores for New Orleans. Wil Lutz also added field goals from 33 and 26 yards out to complete the offensive showing for the Saints.

Thomas caught 12 passes on 12 targets from Brees for 128 yards and a touchdown as he continues to cruise toward the league receptions and yardage titles for the year.

Story continues

The Colts just could not get anything going offensively against the Saints. Marlon Mack gained just 19 yards on 11 carries on the ground and Jacoby Brissett was held to 18-of-34 passing for just 165 yards. The Colts gained just 205 yards of total offense with 80 yards coming on a fourth quarter drive trailing 34-0.

Jordan Wilkins scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:56 remaining to prevent the shut out for Indianapolis.