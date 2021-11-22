Saints and Bills release estimated injury report after Monday walkthroughs

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
Asking NFL teams to play a game on Sunday and then go again the following Thursday is tough, so it makes sense that neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Buffalo Bills held real practice sessions on Monday. Both squads instead had low-intensity walkthrough practices, so the training staff had to estimate participation for those managing injuries. We’ll know a lot more once they actually get to work on Tuesday.

Still, here is what we learned from Monday’s first injury report for Week 12:

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

WR Cole Beasley, ribs

Limited

LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Game Status

RB Alvin Kamara, knee

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee

DNP

TE Adam Trautman, knee

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder

DNP

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle

DNP

LT Landon Young, foot

DNP

RB Mark Ingram, knee

Limited

WR Ty Montgomery, hand

Limited

QB Taysom Hill, foot

Full

QB Trevor Siemian, right hand

Full

