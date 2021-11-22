Saints and Bills release estimated injury report after Monday walkthroughs
Asking NFL teams to play a game on Sunday and then go again the following Thursday is tough, so it makes sense that neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Buffalo Bills held real practice sessions on Monday. Both squads instead had low-intensity walkthrough practices, so the training staff had to estimate participation for those managing injuries. We’ll know a lot more once they actually get to work on Tuesday.
Still, here is what we learned from Monday’s first injury report for Week 12:
Buffalo Bills injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
WR Cole Beasley, ribs
Limited
LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Game Status
RB Alvin Kamara, knee
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee
DNP
TE Adam Trautman, knee
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder
DNP
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle
DNP
LT Landon Young, foot
DNP
RB Mark Ingram, knee
Limited
WR Ty Montgomery, hand
Limited
QB Taysom Hill, foot
Full
QB Trevor Siemian, right hand
Full
