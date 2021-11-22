Saints and Bills release estimated injury report after Monday walkthroughs

Asking NFL teams to play a game on Sunday and then go again the following Thursday is tough, so it makes sense that neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Buffalo Bills held real practice sessions on Monday. Both squads instead had low-intensity walkthrough practices, so the training staff had to estimate participation for those managing injuries. We’ll know a lot more once they actually get to work on Tuesday.

Still, here is what we learned from Monday’s first injury report for Week 12:

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status WR Cole Beasley, ribs Limited LB Tremaine Edmunds, hamstring Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status RB Alvin Kamara, knee DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk, knee DNP TE Adam Trautman, knee DNP DE Marcus Davenport, shoulder DNP DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, ankle DNP LT Landon Young, foot DNP RB Mark Ingram, knee Limited WR Ty Montgomery, hand Limited QB Taysom Hill, foot Full QB Trevor Siemian, right hand Full

