Saints are biggest favorites of wild card round
The lines are out for this weekend’s four wild card games, and the Saints are the biggest favorites.
New Orleans is an eight-point home favorite over Minnesota, as listed by multiple sports books. That’s no surprise, as the Saints were 13-3 this season, the best record of any team playing in the wild card round, and outscored their opponents by a cumulative 117 points over the course of the season.
The closest line is in the other NFC wild card game, where the Eagles opened as one-point home favorites over the Seahawks, but some books have the Seahawks as one-point favorites. That game is basically a tossup according to the betting odds.
The Patriots, who are not accustomed to having to play in wild card weekend, are 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Titans. Despite Tennessee closing strong after going to quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the odds still show the Patriots as the better team.
The Texans are three-point favorites at home against the Bills, suggesting that the oddsmakers see them as approximately equal teams, with Houston getting the standard home-field advantage.
In last year’s wild card round, all four home teams were favored, but none of them covered the spread and three of the four home teams lost outright.