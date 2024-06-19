Saints in 'better position' before Champions League campaign

Manager Craig Harrison believes his New Saints team are in a “better position” to progress in Europe this season.

Cymru Premier champions Saints will face FK Decic of Montenegro in the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round.

Saints were knocked out by Swedish side Hacken at the same stage last season before they exited the Europa Conference League at the first hurdle after defeat by Swift Hesperange.

“Obviously Hacken were very good are right up there with the very best I’ve played against in this competition the years I’ve been involved in it. They were fantastic,” Harrison said.

“The home draw, yes they beat us 2-0 and scored a goal in the 90th minute when we were down to 10 men because we had put all our subs on and they’d got a deflection for their first goal.

“We had quite a few opportunities and I certainly don’t think we should have got beaten on the night so it’s a huge positive to take from it.

"We did think we possibly could done a little bit better against Swift, then to perform and not quite get through against Swift and being knocked out by the odd goal... the draw's been kinder to us this year.

"We think we are in a better position this year than what we were last year to play a team of Swift's calibre.”

Harrison’s side will play the first leg of their first qualifying round tie against FK Ducic at home on 9/10 July, with the second leg away on 16/17 July with Hungarian side Ferencvaros awaiting the tie winners in the second round.

The losing team will enter the second qualifying round of the Conference League and will face either Ludogorets Razgrad of Bulgaria or Dinamo Batumi of Georgia.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing against,” Harrison said of the task against FK Ducic.

“Everybody’s won their representative leagues will be a very good team, whether it’s the lowest co-efficiency or like Hacken last season.

“We understand it’s going to be a tough task. We’ve got all the information and platforms to watch their games.

“We’ll try our best to see them in a pre-season friendly if we can get out there

“We’ll do all our due diligence.”