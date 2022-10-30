Saints best defensive plays in shutout victory Week 8

The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley called actions by Spartans football players involved in a postgame melee with members of rival Michigan's team ''unacceptable'' and said Sunday those involved would be held responsible by coach Mel Tucker. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.