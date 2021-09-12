Saints' best defensive plays from dominant win Week 1

Associated Press

Knowing it was going to take the Steelers' new-look offense time to find its footing, Ben Roethlisberger was counting on Pittsburgh’s defense to keep the score close. T.J. Watt and company delivered, with Pittsburgh getting the added bonus from its special teams in rallying from a 10-0 deficit to pull out a 23-16 season-opening win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble in his first game after signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension that made him the NFL’s top-paid defensive player.