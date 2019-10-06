Saints benefit from missed offensive pass interference

Bruce Arians tried. But the mystery of challenging offensive pass interference remains.

It appeared Saints wideout Michael Thomas had clearly pushed off Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, before a 42-yard reception.

Thomas was obviously guilty, but Arians’ challenge went unheeded, as officials refused to reverse the call on the field, making you wonder what would have to be done to be considered “clear and obvious.”

Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater immediately took advantage, hitting Ted Ginn Jr. for a 33-yard touchdown.

It was Bridgewater’s third touchdown of the game after an early pick, and the first time he’s looked truly comfortable throwing downfield in relief of Drew Brees. The Saints are up 24-10 in the third.