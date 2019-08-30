Saints begin roster cuts, place linebacker Compton in IR

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran linebacker Will Compton on injured reserve, possibly ending his season.

New Orleans also has removed 16 other players from the active roster in advance of Saturday afternoon's deadline to reduce the squad to the regular-season maximum of 53.

Compton, a six-year veteran who also has played for Washington and Tennessee, was injured during the first half of New Orleans preseason finale against Miami on Thursday night.

General manager Mickey Loomis, who announced the roster moves on Friday, says linebackers Colton Jumper and Josh Martin also have been placed on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Saints have cut running backs Jacquizz Rodgers and Kerwynn Williams; receivers Simmie Cobbs Jr., Travin Dural and Cyril Grayson Jr.; offensive linemen Fisayo Awolaja; C Ryan Groy; defensive linemen Geneo Grissom and Corbin Kaufusi; linebackers Drew Lewis and Darnell Sankey; fullback Shane Smith; tight end A.J. Derby; and cornerback CB Kayvon Webster.

Those moves reduced the Saints' active roster to 72 players.

