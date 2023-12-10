Saints beat Panthers 28-6 to improve to 6-7

The Saints had 207 total yards. They missed a 29-yard field goal.

It didn't matter.

New Orleans handled the Panthers 28-6. It improved the Saints to 6-7, with three teams now tied atop the NFC South, while the Panthers dropped to 1-12.

The Panthers had seven drives cross midfield but could manage only Eddy Pineiro field goals of 47 and 29. The kicker missed a 41-yarder.

Bryce Young went 13-of-36 for 137 yards. He also lost a fumble, taking four sacks and rushing for 40 yards on three carries. The Panthers, though, rushed for 204 yards, with Chuba Hubbard gaining 87 yards on 23 carries and Miles Sanders getting 74 on 10 carries.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who originally was questionable to play, went 18-of-26 for only 119 yards without many of his top weapons. But he threw two touchdowns, with an interception. Jimmy Graham and Chris Olave scored on Carr passes.

Alvin Kamara had 12 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and Jamaal Williams got 43 yards on 11 carries.

The Saints returned a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the first half when Nephi Sewell got through cleanly and nearly took the ball off punter Johnny Hekker’s foot. D’Marco Jackson scored it up and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown with 4:37 remaining in the second quarter.