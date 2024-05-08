Saints’ bats finally come alive at Fifth Third Field in 11-6 win over Mud Hens

Fifth Third Field has not been good to the St. Paul Saints over the years.

The Twins’ Triple-A team came into Wednesday morning’s game with a .233 batting average in 33 games in Toledo, Ohio, the franchise’s lowest percentage of any International League ballpark.

That changed, if only for a day, on Wednesday when the Saints set a franchise record for runs scored at Fifth Third Field and the second-most hits, 15, in an 11-6 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday morning.

The Saints got contributions from everyone in the lineup as all nine players scored a run and reached base safely, seven of nine collected a hit, and five of nine drove in at least one run.

Matt Wallner and Chris Williams led the way with three hits apiece. Four Saints — DaShawn Keirsey Jr., Anthony Prato, Alex Isola and Diego Castillo — added two hits each.

One of Isola’s hits was a solo-shot, leadoff home run to left field in the seventh inning, his third of the season.

The Saints did most of their damage with five runs in the second inning and four more in the eighth to lead from start to finish.

Related Articles