Saints award Mickey Loomis a game ball for his 200th win as their general manager

"It's not what you do, it's who you do it with." 1-0 this week & regular season win #200 for GM Mickey Loomis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TcdUdGAW6a — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 10, 2023

The New Orleans Saints recognized Mickey Loomis for his 200th career win as their general manager on Sunday after taking down the Carolina Panthers, and it’s quite an achievement. Loomis is the longest-tenured general manager in the league (not counting owner-GM’s like Jerry Jones and head coach-GM’s such as Bill Belichick), and he’s joined rare company after seeing the team’s he’s built win 200 games.

Look at the names on the list of executives to see 200 wins: Tex Schramm, Bill Polian, Kevin Colbert, and Ozzie Newsome, plus Jones, Belichick, and Al Davis. That’s the kind of company Loomis keeps with his impressive longevity.

Saints owner Gayle Benson awarded Loomis a customized game ball for this achievement in the locker room after Sunday’s win.

“We’ve been waiting a little while to get this done,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen in the locker room after the game, leading up to the presentation. The team first put out notice of Loomis closing in on this accomplishment after their Nov. 5 win over the Chicago Bears (his 199th victory), so they’ve presumably been waiting for a month during their three-game losing streak and bye week to put a pin in it.

So how much longer will Loomis lead the organization? Most executives retire or step into less-prominent roles at this stage in his career, but it’s anyone’s guess when Loomis will be ready to make a move. With promising GM candidates in the building like Khai Harley and Jeff Ireland, it feels like the Saints risk losing some talented people if this decision is put off for too long.

Mrs. Benson presents Mickey Loomis a game ball as Sunday's victory was the #Saints 200th win with Loomis as general manager ⚜️ Story by @JohnDeShazier: https://t.co/MTt7D61n7R pic.twitter.com/bxTczw0zk8 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 10, 2023

