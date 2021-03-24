Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland on hand for Jaycee Horn’s impressive pro day

The New Orleans Saints need help at cornerback. After releasing Janoris Jenkins as a salary cap casualty, they’re staring at a training camp competition between career backups Patrick Robinson and P.J. Williams to fill in opposite Marshon Lattimore. So it makes sense the Saints to take a hard look at this year’s rookie draft class.

And, wouldn’t you know it, one of best cornerbacks happens to be a son of former Saints great Joe Horn. Jaycee Horn starred for South Carolina last season and lit up the crowd at his pro day; Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy reported that Saints assistant general manager/vice president of college personnel Jeff Ireland was among the attendees.

Horn nailed the athletic testing, measuring among the best cornerbacks to ever try the broad jump (11-foot-1, 96th percentile) and vertical jump (41.5 inches, 96th percentile) at a prototype 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds with 33-inch arms. NFL Draft Scout’s Matt Miller reports that some observers clocked Horn with a 4.39-second time in the 40 yard dash.

So all of that does a lot to validate his great college game tape, and probably pushes Horn out of New Orleans’ range (their first draft pick isn’t until No. 28 overall). Still, it’s good to see Ireland paying attention and at least performing his due diligence. Who knows what could happen on draft day?

List