Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland scouting Notre Dame pro day

Notre Dame is hosting its pro day for 2021 NFL draft prospects on Wednesday, where NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway reported that one key member of the New Orleans Saints is observing: assistant general manager Jeff Ireland, the team’s college scouting director. Ireland has been hitting the pro day circuit this year, also attending South Carolina’s pro day for standout corner Jaycee Horn.

But there are plenty of impressive prospects working out in South Bend, Ind., too. Prospects on defense like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (a potential first-round option) and mid-round defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji (who has previously met with the Saints) will go through athletic testing drills, as will versatile tight end Tommy Tremble and offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks.

Ireland’s presence at pro days might be more noteworthy than where Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis are spotted scouting. He puts the team’s draft board together and advises Payton which moves to make on draft day, often cautioning the team’s head coach to trust their evaluations and pick the best players available. If he likes what he sees at Notre Dame, maybe one of those prospects ends up staying in a gold helmet.