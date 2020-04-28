The Saints and free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston are working toward a contract. On Monday, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland essentially confirmed it.

“It’s a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he’s at in this world and sign a one-year deal here, and learn behind [Drew Brees],” Ireland said on Matt Mosley’s radio show, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

“[Brees] is an incredible leader, he’s an incredible studier of the game how he breaks down his opponents,” Ireland added. “And then you throw in [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael, [quarterbacks coach] Joe Lodhurmmbardi and [coach] Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball, those creative minds, Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime.”

That doesn’t say much for Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians’ staff or his predecessor, Dirk Koetter. But the notion that Winston would benefit greatly from playing for the Saints is valid, especially since starting opportunities have long since dried up for Winston.

Now that the window for free-agent signings counting against the compensatory draft pick formula has closed, the Saints and Winston can get their deal done. Expect it to happen sooner than later.

Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland confirms interest in Jameis Winston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk