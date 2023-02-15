Saints assistant Declan Doyle is joining Sean Payton’s Broncos coaching staff

Former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant Declan Doyle is, like Zach Strief, leaving for a promotion on Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Denver Broncos per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Doyle helped out with the Saints tight ends and coached some prospects at that position during this year’s Senior Bowl, but the opportunity for advancement with the coach that hired him in the first place was worth pursuing.

Doyle is another departure for Payton’s Broncos staff after he brought Strief, their assistant offensive line coach, in for a full-time role. Multiple former Saints coaches are also in consideration for jobs under Payton in Denver, though at least one assistant, Kevin Petry, is staying in New Orleans.

The Saints also dismissed longtime tight ends coach Dan Roushar earlier this offseason (who has since been hired as Tulane’s offensive line coach), and Doyle was at least initially viewed as a candidate to replace him. With both of them out of the building, Dennis Allen instead turned to veteran coach Clancy Barone, who has a history of helping his players reach their Pro Bowl potential. Hopefully the Saints can re-sign tight end Juwan Johnson, who is a restricted free agent coming off of a breakout year.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire