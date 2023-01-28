Saints assistant D.J. Williams added to Senior Bowl coaching staff

The Senior Bowl announced Saturday that New Orleans Saints offensive assistant D.J. Williams has been assigned to coach the National Team quarterback prospects, giving the black and gold an inside track on some of the passers eligible in the 2023 NFL draft. Williams will spend a week working with these quarterbacks in the classroom and on the practice field; it should help him cultivate some experience coaching young players while helping the Saints pad out their scouting reports.

This year’s National Team quarterbacks include Malik Cunningham (Louisville), Jake Haener (Fresno State), and Jaren Hall (Brigham Young), and it’s a good group. They’re each projected to be picked on the third day of the draft between rounds four and seven, but a strong predraft process — starting at the Senior Bowl and continued through the NFL Scouting Combine, pro day workouts, and interviews with interested teams — could raise their stock.

Williams is one of four Saints coaches who will be on the field in Mobile, Ala. next week working with prospects. He’s joined on the National Team coaching staff by offensive coordinator Ronald Curry (the Saints’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach) while the American Team features tight ends coach Declan Doyle and safeties coach Cory Robinson, who are assistants on offense and defense, respectively, for New Orleans. Everyone is hoping to make the most of this opportunity, so we’ll be watching them closely.

