Saints work out ascending DL prospect Adetomiwa Adebawore

The New Orleans Saitns have been linked to Adetomiwa Adebawore in so many mock drafts that it kind of felt like only a matter of time until he met with the team officially. KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints put Adebawore through a personal workout to get a better idea of what the big man has to offer.

Adebawore put himself on everyone’s radar at the NFL scouting combine after weighing in at 6-foot-1.5 and 282 pounds, with great length for a defensive lineman thanks to his 32.8-inch arms. He posted top marks in all of the athletic testing at the combine to cap what’s been a productive college career, though pro teams have been trying him out at defensive tackle after he mainly played out on the edge.

He’d be a good fit for the Saints. Depending on which other prospects are available, he could be an option for their first-round pick at No. 29 or their second rounder at 40 overall. He’ll need some time to adjust to a new alignment and the jump in quality of competition, but he has the physical tools to be a disruptive player in their rotation behind Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire