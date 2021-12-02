Saints aren’t expected to have Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk on Thursday night

Running back Alvin Kamara isn’t the only Saints offensive starter who is expected to miss Thursday night’s game against the Cowboys.

NFL Media reports that left tackle Terron Armstead and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk are also expected to miss the NFL’s first game of Week 13. All three players were listed as questionable on Wednesday.

Armstead did not practice at all this week because of a knee injury. He had missed two games before returning to play every snap in last Thursday’s lopsided loss to the Bills.

Ramczyk is also dealing with a knee injury and has missed the last two games. James Hurst started in his place and will likely fill one of the tackle spots on Thursday night with Jordan Mills another experienced option to step into the lineup.

The Saints are also going to be without defensive ends Marcus Davenport and Tanoh Kpassagnon and linebacker Kaden Elliss for their matchup with Dallas.

