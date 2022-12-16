Saints appear healthiest in weeks in final injury report vs. Falcons

Dylan Sanders
·2 min read

Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The only two players counted out after the practice week are linebacker Zack Baun and safety P.J. Williams. Given how the season has played out with injuries, this is a best-case scenario situation. Both defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Payton Turner seem primed to play. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has continued to be limited this week, but we could see his return. There were no players designated as doubtful

As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons kept their report relatively small throughout the week. Backup guard Chuma Edoga was designated as out, but that was all for the Falcons this week.  Here’s the final Week 15 injury report, which we explored in greater depth here:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Marcus Mariota (knee)

DNP(IR)

DNP(IR)

DNP(IR)

Out (injured reserve)

G Chuma Edoga (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)

N/A

DNP

Full

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

N/A

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Zack Baun (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Limited

Full

DNP

Questionable

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP(IR)

DNP(IR)

DNP(IR)

Out (injured reserve)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (foot)

Limited

Limited

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

K Wil Lutz (illness)

DNP

Full

Full

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

Full

Full

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

 

