Saints appear healthiest in weeks in final injury report vs. Falcons
Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The only two players counted out after the practice week are linebacker Zack Baun and safety P.J. Williams. Given how the season has played out with injuries, this is a best-case scenario situation. Both defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Payton Turner seem primed to play. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has continued to be limited this week, but we could see his return. There were no players designated as doubtful
As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons kept their report relatively small throughout the week. Backup guard Chuma Edoga was designated as out, but that was all for the Falcons this week. Here’s the final Week 15 injury report, which we explored in greater depth here:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Marcus Mariota (knee)
DNP(IR)
DNP(IR)
DNP(IR)
Out (injured reserve)
G Chuma Edoga (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)
N/A
DNP
Full
RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)
N/A
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Zack Baun (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
Limited
Full
DNP
Questionable
RB Mark Ingram II (knee)
DNP(IR)
DNP(IR)
DNP(IR)
Out (injured reserve)
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan (foot)
Limited
Limited
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
K Wil Lutz (illness)
DNP
Full
Full
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)
Limited
Full
Full
TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S P.J. Williams (knee)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out