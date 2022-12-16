Saints appear healthiest in weeks in final injury report vs. Falcons

Here’s your updated New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 15. The only two players counted out after the practice week are linebacker Zack Baun and safety P.J. Williams. Given how the season has played out with injuries, this is a best-case scenario situation. Both defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Payton Turner seem primed to play. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore has continued to be limited this week, but we could see his return. There were no players designated as doubtful

As for this week’s opponent: the Atlanta Falcons kept their report relatively small throughout the week. Backup guard Chuma Edoga was designated as out, but that was all for the Falcons this week. Here’s the final Week 15 injury report, which we explored in greater depth here:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Marcus Mariota (knee) DNP(IR) DNP(IR) DNP(IR) Out (injured reserve) G Chuma Edoga (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness) N/A DNP Full RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) N/A DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Zack Baun (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out S J.T. Gray (hamstring) Limited Full DNP Questionable RB Mark Ingram II (knee) DNP(IR) DNP(IR) DNP(IR) Out (injured reserve) TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable DE Cameron Jordan (foot) Limited Limited Full CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited Limited Questionable K Wil Lutz (illness) DNP Full Full RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee) Limited Full Full TE Adam Trautman (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable DE Payton Turner (ankle) Limited Limited Full Questionable RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP DNP DNP Questionable LB Pete Werner (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable S P.J. Williams (knee) DNP DNP DNP Out

