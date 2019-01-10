Saints' Payton regrets losing Jenkins to Eagles

Sean Payton regrets allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave the New Orleans Saints for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins – now a member of NFL champions the Eagles – was a big part of New Orleans' Super Bowl run in 2010.

The Saints selected Jenkins with the 14th pick in the 2009 draft and the safety played five seasons for New Orleans before joining Philadelphia in 2014.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown between the Saints and Eagles, New Orleans head coach Payton is still asking himself what happened.

"He was probably one of the most important parts to our Super Bowl run," Payton said. "And that was only his rookie season.

"He's one of my guys, and I mean that. Probably one of the bigger mistakes that we've made, and you have to ask yourself 'how did that happen?' Letting him out of the building certainly wasn't a smart decision."

Jenkins is a two-time Pro Bowl player and added a second Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season. His Eagles will face the Saints in the NFC divisional round in New Orleans this weekend.