Saints announce Week 15 uniform combination vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints announced their Week 15 uniform combo for Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, wearing black jerseys and matching pants. It’s a combination the Saints have used more often than any other dating back to 2006, including the playoffs — they’ve gone with the all-black uniforms 84 times, winning 48 games.

Of course the downside there is that the Saints have lost more games in this fit (36 of them) than any other. But they’re popular for a reason, and New Orleans will be hoping some positive rubs off on them on Sunday. If you’re curious, here is the record the Saints have achieved in each of their different uniforms since 2006:

“Black and Gold” throwbacks: 3-1 (.750) White jerseys, white pants: 9-4 (.692) Black jerseys, gold pants: 24-15 (.615) White jerseys, black pants: 42-27 (.609) White jerseys, gold pants: 37-25 (.597) Black jerseys, black pants: 48-36 (.571) “Color Rush” alternates: 9-7 (.563)

List

6 things we're watching for in the Saints' final four games of 2022

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire