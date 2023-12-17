Saints announce uniform combo for Week 15 vs. Giants

There it is: the New Orleans Saints (6-7) announced they will be wearing their black jerseys and matching black pants for Sunday’s kickoff with the New York Giants (5-8), an appropriate look for the final leg of their three-game homestand. The Saints badly need a win to stay alive in the NFC South title race and once again claw back to a .500 record with the regular season finale in sight.

If you’re curious, the Saints have worn this uniform combo in 89 games since the start of the 2006 season, logging a 52-37 record along the way. Here’s how that compares to the other kits used since 2006 (not including the controversial gold jerseys used in a loss back in 2003):

"Black and Gold" throwbacks

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .800 (4-1)

White jerseys, white pants

Harry Aaron/Getty Images

Record: .706 (12-5)

White jerseys, black pants

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .597 (43-29)

White jerseys, gold pants

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .597 (37-25)

Black jerseys, gold pants

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .585 (24-17)

Black jerseys, black pants

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .584 (52-37)

"Color Rush" alternates

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Record: .529 (9-8)

Black jerseys, white pants

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: .000 (0-1)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire